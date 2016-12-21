Celebrate Community Christmas in Down...

Celebrate Community Christmas in Downtown PC on December 3

Underwood Park on Second Street in downtown Port Clinton is on the lighted parade route for Community Christmas on December 3. Downtown Port Clinton is having Community Christmas on Saturday, December 3, sponsored by Main Street Port Clinton. Children and families will have the opportunity to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus at Our Guest Inn & Suites beginning at 3 p.m. Children can participate in activities at over 15 local downtown restaurants and retail stores including cookie decorating, ornament making, coloring contests and face painting.

Port Clinton, OH

