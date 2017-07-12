William Barry Solomon

William Barry Solomon

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Englewood Review

William BARRY Solomon passed away on July 2, 2017 as a result of a car accident. Billy was a hard worker and the life of the party.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Englewood Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08) Jul 9 Lindalucas 118
why are there so many homes for sale in Rotunda... (Mar '15) Jul 7 Amy W 6
Nude beach (Apr '13) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 13
Rotonda West Association SUCKS! (Mar '07) Jun 14 Biulders Freind 1,580
sex in or near port charlotte fl (Feb '07) Jun '17 Rob_the great 25
Labor ready / people ready May '17 YouSuck123 3
does any one know a guy named little rob May '17 Love_bug45454 5
See all Port Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port Charlotte Forum Now

Port Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
 

Port Charlotte, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,756 • Total comments across all topics: 282,428,206

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC