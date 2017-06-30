Four Deaths In Fiery Crash Sunday At
Four were killed and five injured in a fiery crash Sunday morning at 3:35 am in Charlotte County. A 2002 Audi A2 driven by Austin Tyler Hirschy, 21 of Port Charlotte was eastbound on Rosemonte Drive approaching the intersection of Sunnybrook Blvd in Charlotte County.
