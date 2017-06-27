Major traffic delays in Charlotte County after concrete truck flips
The westbound lanes of State Road 776 from Port Charlotte toward the Englewood area are experiencing a major backup due to the accident. The outside lane is open, but the inside lane will remain closed until the truck is removed from the road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Port Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nude beach (Apr '13)
|Tue
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|13
|Rotonda West Association SUCKS! (Mar '07)
|Jun 14
|Biulders Freind
|1,580
|why are there so many homes for sale in Rotunda... (Mar '15)
|Jun 5
|J Pennishenski
|5
|sex in or near port charlotte fl (Feb '07)
|Jun 2
|Rob_the great
|25
|Labor ready / people ready
|May 30
|YouSuck123
|3
|does any one know a guy named little rob
|May 30
|Love_bug45454
|5
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|May '17
|Della_sickofit23
|117
Find what you want!
Search Port Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC