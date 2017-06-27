Deputies seize illegal firearms, drug...

Deputies seize illegal firearms, drugs from residence in Charlotte County

Friday Jun 23 Read more: WWSB

CHARLOTTE CO., FL - A search warrant on a residence in Charlotte County resulted in the seizure of multiple illegal firearms and drugs. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, at about 6:30 a.m. Friday members of the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Narcotics and Street Crimes units executed a search warrant at 971 Kennwood Terrace Northwest in Port Charlotte.

