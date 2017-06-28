Celebrating the Fourth? Herea s where...

Celebrating the Fourth? Herea s where to do it in SWFL

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

Saturday, July 1 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. South Cape Red, White & Brew Cape Coral Entertainment District $10 to $20 Tuesday, July 4 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Red, White & Boom Cape Coral Parkway at foot of Cape Coral Bridge *Cape Coral Bridge and Cape Coral Parkway from Del Prado Boulevard to the bridge will close at 3 a.m. on July 4.* Free 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Rock the Dock Fathoms Restaurant & Bar, 5785 Cape Harbour Dr., Unit 106 Free 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. City Tavern Chili Dog Eating Competition Event takes place during WINK Freedom Fest Free Tuesday, July 4 10 a.m. Fourth of July parade Estero Boulevard from Sea Grape Plaza to Times Square Free 8:45 p.m. Fourth of July fireworks Times Square *Matanzas Bridge will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to noon and from 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.* Free Tuesday, July 4 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Lazy Springs Fourth of July Fireworks Lazy Springs Recreational Park, 9591 State Road ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nude beach (Apr '13) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 13
Rotonda West Association SUCKS! (Mar '07) Jun 14 Biulders Freind 1,580
why are there so many homes for sale in Rotunda... (Mar '15) Jun 5 J Pennishenski 5
sex in or near port charlotte fl (Feb '07) Jun '17 Rob_the great 25
Labor ready / people ready May '17 YouSuck123 3
does any one know a guy named little rob May '17 Love_bug45454 5
News On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08) May '17 Della_sickofit23 117
See all Port Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port Charlotte Forum Now

Port Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Port Charlotte, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,856 • Total comments across all topics: 282,261,503

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC