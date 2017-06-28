Celebrating the Fourth? Herea s where to do it in SWFL
Saturday, July 1 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. South Cape Red, White & Brew Cape Coral Entertainment District $10 to $20 Tuesday, July 4 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Red, White & Boom Cape Coral Parkway at foot of Cape Coral Bridge *Cape Coral Bridge and Cape Coral Parkway from Del Prado Boulevard to the bridge will close at 3 a.m. on July 4.* Free 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Rock the Dock Fathoms Restaurant & Bar, 5785 Cape Harbour Dr., Unit 106 Free 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. City Tavern Chili Dog Eating Competition Event takes place during WINK Freedom Fest Free Tuesday, July 4 10 a.m. Fourth of July parade Estero Boulevard from Sea Grape Plaza to Times Square Free 8:45 p.m. Fourth of July fireworks Times Square *Matanzas Bridge will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to noon and from 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.* Free Tuesday, July 4 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Lazy Springs Fourth of July Fireworks Lazy Springs Recreational Park, 9591 State Road ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Port Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nude beach (Apr '13)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|13
|Rotonda West Association SUCKS! (Mar '07)
|Jun 14
|Biulders Freind
|1,580
|why are there so many homes for sale in Rotunda... (Mar '15)
|Jun 5
|J Pennishenski
|5
|sex in or near port charlotte fl (Feb '07)
|Jun '17
|Rob_the great
|25
|Labor ready / people ready
|May '17
|YouSuck123
|3
|does any one know a guy named little rob
|May '17
|Love_bug45454
|5
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|May '17
|Della_sickofit23
|117
Find what you want!
Search Port Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC