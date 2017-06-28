Celebrating the Fourth? Herea s where to do it in SWFL

Saturday, July 1 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. South Cape Red, White & Brew Cape Coral Entertainment District $10 to $20 Tuesday, July 4 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Red, White & Boom Cape Coral Parkway at foot of Cape Coral Bridge *Cape Coral Bridge and Cape Coral Parkway from Del Prado Boulevard to the bridge will close at 3 a.m. on July 4.* Free 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Rock the Dock Fathoms Restaurant & Bar, 5785 Cape Harbour Dr., Unit 106 Free 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. City Tavern Chili Dog Eating Competition Event takes place during WINK Freedom Fest Free Tuesday, July 4 10 a.m. Fourth of July parade Estero Boulevard from Sea Grape Plaza to Times Square Free 8:45 p.m. Fourth of July fireworks Times Square *Matanzas Bridge will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to noon and from 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.* Free Tuesday, July 4 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Lazy Springs Fourth of July Fireworks Lazy Springs Recreational Park, 9591 State Road ... (more)

