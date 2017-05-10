Sheriff's office to increase traffic enforcement on Port Charlotte roads

Sheriff's office to increase traffic ...

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL - The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is informing the public of an increased presence in certain areas of the county in the coming weeks. Speed enforcement will be closely monitored in the area of SR 45 North to the county line from El Jobean Road in Port Charlotte.

