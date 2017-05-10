Sheriff's office to increase traffic enforcement on Port Charlotte roads
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL - The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is informing the public of an increased presence in certain areas of the county in the coming weeks. Speed enforcement will be closely monitored in the area of SR 45 North to the county line from El Jobean Road in Port Charlotte.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Port Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Locksmith
|Thu
|Bart
|2
|Police group defends money for Punta Gorda chie...
|May 4
|Bila
|1
|2,400 homes to be built in Punta Gorda's Tucker...
|May 4
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|May 1
|Maeve Kleisler
|115
|Friend A. hurst
|May 1
|Susan
|1
|Florida blaze spreads after ripping through hom...
|Apr 29
|joe
|16
|Looking for a date
|Apr 14
|James197145
|1
Find what you want!
Search Port Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC