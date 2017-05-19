Port Charlotte man wins $1 million pl...

Port Charlotte man wins $1 million playing $10,000,000 World Class Cash Scratch-Off game

Friday May 19 Read more: Capital Soup

The Florida Lottery announces that Gary McClelland, 56, of Port Charlotte, claimed a $1 million prize in the $10,000,000 WORLD CLASS CASH Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $748,000.00.

