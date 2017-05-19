Port Charlotte man wins $1 million playing $10,000,000 World Class Cash Scratch-Off game
The Florida Lottery announces that Gary McClelland, 56, of Port Charlotte, claimed a $1 million prize in the $10,000,000 WORLD CLASS CASH Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $748,000.00.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.
Comments
Add your comments below
Port Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Labor ready / people ready
|May 21
|Alfredd
|2
|Majestic Homes & JPG Enterprise (Jan '09)
|May 19
|Very satisfied
|35
|Woman arrested following Collier high-speed chase
|May 19
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|May 16
|Nirak
|116
|Locksmith
|May 11
|Bart
|2
|Police group defends money for Punta Gorda chie...
|May 4
|Bila
|1
|2,400 homes to be built in Punta Gorda's Tucker...
|May 4
|Cuban Coffee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Port Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC