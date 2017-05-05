Port Charlotte man loses $1,500 in Facebook scam
"I mean somebody we went to school with wouldn't get us into something like this," he said. "Oh, she said she got her money and she can't figure out what to do with her $150,000 grant she got.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Port Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Locksmith
|14 hr
|Bart
|2
|Police group defends money for Punta Gorda chie...
|May 4
|Bila
|1
|2,400 homes to be built in Punta Gorda's Tucker...
|May 4
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|May 1
|Maeve Kleisler
|115
|Friend A. hurst
|May 1
|Susan
|1
|Florida blaze spreads after ripping through hom...
|Apr 29
|joe
|16
|Looking for a date
|Apr 14
|James197145
|1
Find what you want!
Search Port Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC