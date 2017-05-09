Port Charlotte housing development proposal tough sell for some
Developers plan to build Charlotte Commons, which includes 256 apartments units and 119 townhome villas, on a 50-acre vacant lot bordering Peachland, Loveland and Veterans boulevards - roadways some believe the project would clog. "I just think it's foolish for all the traffic," nearby resident Dennis Pascarelli said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Port Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Locksmith
|Thu
|Bart
|2
|Police group defends money for Punta Gorda chie...
|May 4
|Bila
|1
|2,400 homes to be built in Punta Gorda's Tucker...
|May 4
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|May 1
|Maeve Kleisler
|115
|Friend A. hurst
|May 1
|Susan
|1
|Florida blaze spreads after ripping through hom...
|Apr 29
|joe
|16
|Looking for a date
|Apr 14
|James197145
|1
Find what you want!
Search Port Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC