Medical marijuana laws left up to Flo...

Medical marijuana laws left up to Florida Dept. of Health

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: NBC2 News

The Florida Department of Health is working to create the rules needed to implement Amendment 2, as legislators failed to pass medical marijuana bill. It's the next step in the saga that, depending on who you ask, has lasted six months, years or even decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Locksmith Thu Bart 2
News Police group defends money for Punta Gorda chie... May 4 Bila 1
News 2,400 homes to be built in Punta Gorda's Tucker... May 4 Cuban Coffee 1
News On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08) May 1 Maeve Kleisler 115
Friend A. hurst May 1 Susan 1
News Florida blaze spreads after ripping through hom... Apr 29 joe 16
Looking for a date Apr 14 James197145 1
See all Port Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port Charlotte Forum Now

Port Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Port Charlotte, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,929 • Total comments across all topics: 280,957,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC