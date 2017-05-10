Medical marijuana laws left up to Florida Dept. of Health
The Florida Department of Health is working to create the rules needed to implement Amendment 2, as legislators failed to pass medical marijuana bill. It's the next step in the saga that, depending on who you ask, has lasted six months, years or even decades.
