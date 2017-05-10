Golisano Children's Hospital opens

Golisano Children's Hospital opens

The first patient to cross the threshold of the new Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida took place shortly after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, officially opening the doors of the new facility. Anticipation hung in the air as staff gathered in the hallway connecting HealthPark Medical Center with the new children's hospital awaiting the arrival of the first patient, 10-month-old Adelien Jean Koehler-Dull, an oncology patient from Port Charlotte, who was pulled in a wagon by Golisano Children's Hospital Medical Director Dr. Emad Salman.

