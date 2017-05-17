Father pepper sprayed, Port Charlotte...

Father pepper sprayed, Port Charlotte boy missing

Friday May 12 Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

Alyssah M. Lauritse was last seen Friday on Lake View Boulevard at 8 a.m. but never made it to school. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office and Charlotte County School District, the child's father was taking him to Meadow Park Elementary when the boy's biological mother, April Rose Shoppel, confronted the two.

