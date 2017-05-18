Deputies use chemical agents to flush 3 suspects out of Port Charlotte home
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit, S.W.A.T Team and Street Crimes Unit attempted to serve a lawful Search Warrant at 21075 Glendale Ave., around 7:30 a.m. Deputies encountered resistance from three occupants inside the home who refused commands to exit. Deputies had reason to believe that these individuals were armed and considered dangerous.
