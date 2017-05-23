Charlotte Co. Sheriff's Office warns ...

Charlotte Co. Sheriff's Office warns drivers of increased presence in certain areas

Friday May 19 Read more: WWSB

CHARLOTTE CO., FL - The sheriff's office is warning drivers they will be targeting certain areas of the county to enforce traffic laws in the coming weeks. The targeted areas for traffic light enforcement include US 41 and Toledo Blade Blvd in Port Charlotte as well as Veteran's Blvd and King's Highway in Port Charlotte.

