2,500 gallons of raw sewage enters Port Charlotte storm drain
Thanks to a broken main, more than 2,000 gallons of raw sewage was released into a Port Charlotte storm drain on Monday.
Port Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police group defends money for Punta Gorda chie...
|May 4
|Bila
|1
|2,400 homes to be built in Punta Gorda's Tucker...
|May 4
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|May 1
|Maeve Kleisler
|115
|Friend A. hurst
|May 1
|Susan
|1
|Florida blaze spreads after ripping through hom...
|Apr 29
|joe
|16
|Locksmith
|Apr 21
|Eturner53
|1
|Looking for a date
|Apr 14
|James197145
|1
