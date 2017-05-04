Shore & Kayak Fishing
The other day our visiting grandkids wanted to go fishing and beaching. Les is known among that generation as "Grandpa Fish" so they expected results.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Englewood Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Port Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police group defends money for Punta Gorda chie...
|Thu
|Bila
|1
|2,400 homes to be built in Punta Gorda's Tucker...
|Thu
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|May 1
|Maeve Kleisler
|115
|Friend A. hurst
|May 1
|Susan
|1
|Florida blaze spreads after ripping through hom...
|Apr 29
|joe
|16
|Locksmith
|Apr 21
|Eturner53
|1
|Looking for a date
|Apr 14
|James197145
|1
Find what you want!
Search Port Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC