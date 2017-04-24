Port Charlotte doctor killed while en route to help others
Collado, who co-founded Fawcett Memorial Hospital, was walking across the street to The Virginia B. Andes Community Clinic on April 20 to help a patient when he was hit by a vehicle. "He spent every minute loving, caring, sharing, giving, helping," said Dr. David Klein, clinic co-founder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Port Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police group defends money for Punta Gorda chie...
|Thu
|Bila
|1
|2,400 homes to be built in Punta Gorda's Tucker...
|Thu
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|May 1
|Maeve Kleisler
|115
|Friend A. hurst
|May 1
|Susan
|1
|Florida blaze spreads after ripping through hom...
|Apr 29
|joe
|16
|Locksmith
|Apr 21
|Eturner53
|1
|Looking for a date
|Apr 14
|James197145
|1
Find what you want!
Search Port Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC