Port Charlotte baby nearly suffocated, neck snapped
It was earlier this month when Voswinkel was watching the child and a neighbor heard him crying. A few minutes later, Voswinkel knocked on her door because the child wasn't breathing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Port Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police group defends money for Punta Gorda chie...
|Thu
|Bila
|1
|2,400 homes to be built in Punta Gorda's Tucker...
|Thu
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|May 1
|Maeve Kleisler
|115
|Friend A. hurst
|May 1
|Susan
|1
|Florida blaze spreads after ripping through hom...
|Apr 29
|joe
|16
|Locksmith
|Apr 21
|Eturner53
|1
|Looking for a date
|Apr 14
|James197145
|1
Find what you want!
Search Port Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC