Merle Hixson Green
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney and Leona Harper Sims; her first husband, Luther D. Hixson; and her second husband, Carl D. Green. Survivors include three children: Terry Hixson of Port Charlotte, Fla., Annette Phillips and Steve Hixson, both of Cleveland; 10 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Bill Sims of Birmingham, Ala.; and several nieces and nephews.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Port Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police group defends money for Punta Gorda chie...
|Thu
|Bila
|1
|2,400 homes to be built in Punta Gorda's Tucker...
|Thu
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|May 1
|Maeve Kleisler
|115
|Friend A. hurst
|May 1
|Susan
|1
|Florida blaze spreads after ripping through hom...
|Apr 29
|joe
|16
|Locksmith
|Apr 21
|Eturner53
|1
|Looking for a date
|Apr 14
|James197145
|1
Find what you want!
Search Port Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC