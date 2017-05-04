Merle Hixson Green

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney and Leona Harper Sims; her first husband, Luther D. Hixson; and her second husband, Carl D. Green. Survivors include three children: Terry Hixson of Port Charlotte, Fla., Annette Phillips and Steve Hixson, both of Cleveland; 10 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Bill Sims of Birmingham, Ala.; and several nieces and nephews.

