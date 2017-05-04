Investigation leads to $75K worth of drugs seized, 12 people arrested
CHARLOTTE Co., Fla - Over the course of the past several months, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit conducted a long-term investigation into narcotics activity in the county targeting dealers of methamphetamine. Keith LaFlower, 39, Kathleen Ebersole, 41, and Sydney LaFlower, 23, of 21106 Ionia Ave., Port Charlotte.
