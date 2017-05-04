Investigation leads to $75K worth of drugs seized, 12 people arrested

CHARLOTTE Co., Fla - Over the course of the past several months, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit conducted a long-term investigation into narcotics activity in the county targeting dealers of methamphetamine. Keith LaFlower, 39, Kathleen Ebersole, 41, and Sydney LaFlower, 23, of 21106 Ionia Ave., Port Charlotte.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.