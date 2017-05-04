Charlotte County Sheriff's Office closing one office

CHARLOTTE Co., FL -- The Charlotte County Sheriff's will go from three offices to two, when their District 2 workplace closes Friday, April 7. Employees at the District 2 location, at the Town Center Mall, will now conduct business at the District 3 office. Both offices and staff will share space at the Promenades Mall office, at 3280 Tamiami Trail, Suite 505 in Port Charlotte.

