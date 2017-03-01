Firefighters battling 6-acre brush fire in Port Charlotte
Firefighters are battling a six-acre brush fire in the area of Nova Lane and Tangerine Avenue in Port Charlotte. The fire was reported to Charlotte County Fire and EMS around 11 a.m. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found an active brush fire moving quickly.
