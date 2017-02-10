Victim ID'd in fatal Port Charlotte c...

Victim ID'd in fatal Port Charlotte crash

The driver who died in a single-vehicle crash in Port Charlotte has been identified, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Charles Sorrentino, 29 of Port Charlotte, was driving south on Orlando when he tried turning east onto Hammond.

