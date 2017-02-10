Teacher dies in attempted murder-suicide in North Port
A well-known teacher at a Sarasota County school was found dead by the North Port Police Department early Saturday morning. It happened around 12:20 a.m. in the 4200 block of Doblins Road about five miles north of Port Charlotte Town Center on Tamiami Trail off Salford Drive.
