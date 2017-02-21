Skimmers discovered at Charlotte Coun...

Skimmers discovered at Charlotte County gas pumps

Wednesday Feb 22

Charlotte County sheriff's deputies are warning drivers about a recent sweep that uncovered credit card skimmers at gas pumps. The sheriff's office reports one was found in Port Charlotte on Feb. 16 at a Marathon station just off Tamiami Trail and Port Charlotte Boulevard.

