Rays add SPC product RHP Jeff Walters on minor-league deal

On a thus-so-far quiet reporting day in Port Charlotte, the Rays added to their camp roster by signing RHP Jeff Walters, a product of St. Pete College, on a minor-league deal. Walters, 29, is an Orlando native who has spent his whole career in the Mets organization, reaching AAA in 2014 and 2016.

