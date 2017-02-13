Rays add SPC product RHP Jeff Walters on minor-league deal
On a thus-so-far quiet reporting day in Port Charlotte, the Rays added to their camp roster by signing RHP Jeff Walters, a product of St. Pete College, on a minor-league deal. Walters, 29, is an Orlando native who has spent his whole career in the Mets organization, reaching AAA in 2014 and 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Port Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|10 hr
|Mabel
|104
|Review: Coral Sands Construction LLC (Mar '14)
|20 hr
|sam
|3
|Nikki Smith ,Aaron steele
|Sun
|Tru dat
|5
|Daycare/Childcare
|Feb 6
|Marley
|1
|Real estate deals (Sep '09)
|Jan 30
|401 Via Cintia
|2
|health care (Sep '13)
|Jan 26
|Trumpster
|150
|The beautiful girl in red dress at kings highwa... (Jul '15)
|Jan 18
|Anthony
|3
Find what you want!
Search Port Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC