Punta Gorda man finishes race after nearly dying
After nearly dying from a heart attack during a half-marathon 27 days ago, a Punta Gorda man finished that race Friday. Craig Smith is an avid runner, yet 7.2 miles into the Hands Across the Harbor half-marathon in January, he suddenly collapsed.
