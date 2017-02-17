Port Charlotte teacher's aide accused of kicking 5-year-old
Jessica Cavalier wrote about it on Facebook in a post that has more than 200 shares. She said she saw the aide kick a 5-year-old boy with autism for crawling under a desk and not coming out.
