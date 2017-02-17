Port Charlotte report: Rays all toget...

Port Charlotte report: Rays all together now

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: St. Petersburg Times

After a foggy start to the morning in Port Charlotte, the Rays are set for their first full-squad workout of the spring, taking the field at around 10:30. Before heading out, there is a meeting in the clubhouse where manager Kevin Cash and front-office officials will address the 65 players in camp.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nude beach (Apr '13) 23 hr tom 10
News On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08) Sun kenmsr 107
News On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Nov '07) Sun Michele Tyson 70
Review: Coral Sands Construction LLC (Mar '14) Feb 13 sam 3
Nikki Smith ,Aaron steele Feb 12 Tru dat 5
Daycare/Childcare Feb 6 Marley 1
Real estate deals (Sep '09) Jan 30 401 Via Cintia 2
See all Port Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port Charlotte Forum Now

Port Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Port Charlotte, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,953 • Total comments across all topics: 279,037,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC