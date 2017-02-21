Port Charlotte report:: Media trainin...

Port Charlotte report:: Media training, more live BP on tap

Tuesday

We're expecting quippier quotes today - or actually we're not - from the Rays today as they'll have their annual media training session before today's workout. Once they take the field, expect a similar routine, with work on individual and team defense and then live batting practice.

