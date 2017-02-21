Port Charlotte report:: Media training, more live BP on tap
We're expecting quippier quotes today - or actually we're not - from the Rays today as they'll have their annual media training session before today's workout. Once they take the field, expect a similar routine, with work on individual and team defense and then live batting practice.
Port Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|5 hr
|Roberto
|108
|Nude beach (Apr '13)
|Feb 20
|tom
|10
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Nov '07)
|Feb 19
|Michele Tyson
|70
|Review: Coral Sands Construction LLC (Mar '14)
|Feb 13
|sam
|3
|Nikki Smith ,Aaron steele
|Feb 12
|Tru dat
|5
|Daycare/Childcare
|Feb 6
|Marley
|1
|Real estate deals (Sep '09)
|Jan 30
|401 Via Cintia
|2
