Port Charlotte panty raid ends in arrests
Three Tampa residents were arrested Sunday afternoon after attempting to steal $2,665 worth of merchandise from a Port Charlotte Victoria's Secret. Marchais Williams, 26, and Sean Walker, 24, were both charged with grand theft, scheming to defraud obtaining property communication, and resisting an officer without violence.
Port Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Daycare/Childcare
|Feb 6
|Marley
|1
|Real estate deals (Sep '09)
|Jan 30
|401 Via Cintia
|2
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|Jan 27
|Stuffstolenbysheriff
|103
|health care (Sep '13)
|Jan 26
|Trumpster
|150
|The beautiful girl in red dress at kings highwa... (Jul '15)
|Jan 18
|Anthony
|3
|PGPD making changes after wrongful arrest (Feb '14)
|Jan '17
|George
|8
|Nikki Smith ,Aaron steele
|Jan '17
|Jenn
|4
