Port Charlotte pair accused of hittin...

Port Charlotte pair accused of hitting child with bucket

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: NBC2 News

Authorities took two Charlotte County people into custody Tuesday for allegedly hitting a child with a bucket hard enough to leave bruises along the child's arm. According to the arrest report, Carlos Torres gave the young girl a bucket to urinate in after she had a couple of accidents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Daycare/Childcare 16 hr Marley 1
Real estate deals (Sep '09) Jan 30 401 Via Cintia 2
News On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08) Jan 27 Stuffstolenbysheriff 103
health care (Sep '13) Jan 26 Trumpster 150
The beautiful girl in red dress at kings highwa... (Jul '15) Jan 18 Anthony 3
News PGPD making changes after wrongful arrest (Feb '14) Jan '17 George 8
Nikki Smith ,Aaron steele Jan '17 Jenn 4
See all Port Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port Charlotte Forum Now

Port Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Port Charlotte, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,815 • Total comments across all topics: 278,619,298

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC