North Port community remembers late Heron Creek Middle School teacher
"You wanna talk about a soccer mom? Holly was a soccer mom, volleyball mom, cross-country mom, track mom," says Ed Morgan, reminiscing on his favorite memories of his daughter Holly Fisher. The social studies teacher from Heron Creek Middle School died early Saturday in what the North Port Police Department is calling an attempted murder suicide involving her husband Jason "Chase" Fisher.
Read more at WWSB.
