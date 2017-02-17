How Two Florida Hospitals Used the Po...

How Two Florida Hospitals Used the Power of the State to Stop Another From Being Built

Friday Feb 17

North Port, Florida, has seen its population triple since the year 2000, and more people means more demand for medical care. But when a healthcare provider, The Agency for Healthcare Administration, tried to build a hospital in the fast-growing suburb of Sarasota, two nearby hospitals joined forces-and used their influence in the state Department of Health-to block the effort.

