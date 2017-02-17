How Two Florida Hospitals Used the Power of the State to Stop Another From Being Built
North Port, Florida, has seen its population triple since the year 2000, and more people means more demand for medical care. But when a healthcare provider, The Agency for Healthcare Administration, tried to build a hospital in the fast-growing suburb of Sarasota, two nearby hospitals joined forces-and used their influence in the state Department of Health-to block the effort.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Port Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nude beach (Apr '13)
|9 hr
|tom
|10
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|Sun
|kenmsr
|107
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Nov '07)
|Sun
|Michele Tyson
|70
|Review: Coral Sands Construction LLC (Mar '14)
|Feb 13
|sam
|3
|Nikki Smith ,Aaron steele
|Feb 12
|Tru dat
|5
|Daycare/Childcare
|Feb 6
|Marley
|1
|Real estate deals (Sep '09)
|Jan 30
|401 Via Cintia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Port Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC