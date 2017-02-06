Feb 6 5:31 AM And now ... it's time for baseball, as Rays prep to open camp

Now that that football game is over with, it's time to focus on baseball, as the Rays today pack their equipment truck for the 75-mile trek south to Port Charlotte, with the official opening of spring training camp on Feb. 12 and the first workout Feb. 14 at the Charlotte Sports Park. Having already had a busy off-season, the Rays still have some moves to make.

