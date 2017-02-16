Feb 14 5:26 AM Rays eager to see how quickly hard-working Ramos can return

First, the Rays have to wait for new C Wilson Ramos to report to camp in Port Charlotte, as word is he will be delayed a day or two having been rehabbing in south Florida. More significant will be how long they have to wait for Ramos, the All-Star signed as a free agent from Washington, to recover from his right knee ACL surgery and join their lineup, with good progress and no hints of any setbacks reported thus far.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.