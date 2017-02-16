Feb 14 5:26 AM Rays eager to see how ...

Feb 14 5:26 AM Rays eager to see how quickly hard-working Ramos can return

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: St. Petersburg Times

First, the Rays have to wait for new C Wilson Ramos to report to camp in Port Charlotte, as word is he will be delayed a day or two having been rehabbing in south Florida. More significant will be how long they have to wait for Ramos, the All-Star signed as a free agent from Washington, to recover from his right knee ACL surgery and join their lineup, with good progress and no hints of any setbacks reported thus far.

