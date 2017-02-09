Ex-Cape nurse accused of raping woman in hospital bed
A criminal investigation into the woman's allegations is underway, the Cape Coral Police Department said, but no arrest has been made. Port Charlotte resident Jeovanni Hechavarria, 35, of 20251 Albury Drive, was fired on July 16, one day after the rape is alleged to have taken place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Port Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Daycare/Childcare
|Feb 6
|Marley
|1
|Real estate deals (Sep '09)
|Jan 30
|401 Via Cintia
|2
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|Jan 27
|Stuffstolenbysheriff
|103
|health care (Sep '13)
|Jan 26
|Trumpster
|150
|The beautiful girl in red dress at kings highwa... (Jul '15)
|Jan 18
|Anthony
|3
|PGPD making changes after wrongful arrest (Feb '14)
|Jan '17
|George
|8
|Nikki Smith ,Aaron steele
|Jan '17
|Jenn
|4
Find what you want!
Search Port Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC