Club prez Auld: Rays positioned well for 2017

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. -- As America celebrates Presidents Day, Rays president Brian Auld sent along the following message to his constituents, the fans of the Rays: "As you get ready for an exciting season of Rays baseball kicking off with Opening Day on April 2, keep these three things in mind: "The totality of our offseason moves, with the additions of Wilson Ramos , Colby Rasmus and Jose De Leon , have given us a renewed confidence that we have put the pieces in place to once again achieve our goal of playing meaningful games in September.

