Arrest made in Victoria's Secret theft 20 mins ago
Police in Naples said they had to "tase" a Hialeah man, who they arrested on charges of trying to steal $3,986 worth of items from a Victoria's Secret store at the Coastland Center Mall. Luis Padin, 45 faces grand theft charges after allegedly stuffing almost 300 items from Victoria's Secret into a large shopping bag.
Port Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|Feb 22
|Roberto
|108
|Nude beach (Apr '13)
|Feb 20
|tom
|10
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Nov '07)
|Feb 19
|Michele Tyson
|70
|Review: Coral Sands Construction LLC (Mar '14)
|Feb 13
|sam
|3
|Nikki Smith ,Aaron steele
|Feb 12
|Tru dat
|5
|Daycare/Childcare
|Feb 6
|Marley
|1
|Real estate deals (Sep '09)
|Jan 30
|401 Via Cintia
|2
