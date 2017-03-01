Arrest made in fatal November crash o...

Arrest made in fatal November crash on I-75

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: NBC2 News

A Port Charlotte man has been arrested in connection with a crash that killed a 29-year-old woman last year. The Florida Highway Patrol announced the arrest of 50-year-old Ronald Bray Tuesday morning for the November wreck that happened on I-75.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08) Feb 22 Roberto 108
Nude beach (Apr '13) Feb 20 tom 10
News On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Nov '07) Feb 19 Michele Tyson 70
Review: Coral Sands Construction LLC (Mar '14) Feb 13 sam 3
Nikki Smith ,Aaron steele Feb 12 Tru dat 5
Daycare/Childcare Feb 6 Marley 1
Real estate deals (Sep '09) Jan '17 401 Via Cintia 2
See all Port Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port Charlotte Forum Now

Port Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Port Charlotte, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,784 • Total comments across all topics: 279,285,995

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC