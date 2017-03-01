Arrest made in fatal November crash on I-75
A Port Charlotte man has been arrested in connection with a crash that killed a 29-year-old woman last year. The Florida Highway Patrol announced the arrest of 50-year-old Ronald Bray Tuesday morning for the November wreck that happened on I-75.
