Times files (2014)Rays FanFest will have different look this year
The Rays annual FanFest will be different this year - with a new date, a changed format and fewer players participating. Due to a series of scheduling issues, the Rays are staging the FanFest on Feb. 4, which is before the start of spring training rather than during camp in Port Charlotte.
