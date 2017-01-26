Smoke, fog cause morning delays in South Gulf Cove
A mixture of heavy fog and smoke caused heavy delays on Gasparilla Road in the South Gulf Cove neighborhood in Port Charlotte Wednesday morning. The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office urged drivers to avoid the area surrounding Ingraham Boulevard as several crashes were reported.
