Prime Serious Steakhouse Opens at Sarasota Square Mall

In a sea of new restaurant openings, Prime Serious Steak stands out as the place that hits the mark on exactly what national trends have been saying: a mid-range, polished yet casual steakhouse--sitting next to our beloved Costco at Sarasota Square Mall. The restaurant space formerly housed a few short-term failures, but my bet is that Prime is here to stay, for many reasons.

