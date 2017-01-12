Man Wears Sign Supporting Suspected Cop Killer Outside Florida...

As Orlando police remain embroiled in a manhunt for a suspect wanted for the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an officer in Orlando, a man took to the streets to show support for that alleged cop killer, donning a sign celebrating the death of police outside a Florida sheriff's office. The man, identified in reports as Ian McGuire, 26, was seen outside the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, located about three hours southwest of Orlando, wearing a sign that read: "2 cops dead in Orlando.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.