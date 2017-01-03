Gas leak prompts evacuations at Port Charlotte shopping plaza
Businesses in the Village Marketplace Plaza in Port Charlotte were evacuated due to a gas leak at one of the restaurants. First responders arrived at the Beef O'Bradys on 1825 Tamiami Trail around 11 a.m. Wednesday after a call was made to 911 from one of the businesses stating that they could smell gas.
