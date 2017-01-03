Gas leak prompts evacuation of Port Charlotte shopping center
A gas leak prompted an evacuation of a few shops within Village Marketplace on 1825 Tamiami Trail, according to Charlotte County Fire and Emergency Medical Services. Beef O'Brady's restaurant was among the cleared establishments.
