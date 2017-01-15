Funeral for deputy with Port Charlotte ties
Friends and family are saying goodbye to Orange County deputy Norman Lewis, who grew up in Port Charlotte and was killed last week as part of the manhunt for a suspect in an officer-involved shooting.
