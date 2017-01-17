Fort Myers to consider $7,500 payouts to Zombicon victims

The city attorney's office is recommending the City Council approve nearly $7,500 settlements with each of two Zombicon shooting victims. Fort Myers resident Tyree Hunter and Kyle Roberts of Port Charlotte, both of whom were hurt in the Oct. 17, 2015 attack at the zombie-themed festival, would receive $7,499 if the city OKs the payouts at Tuesday's council meeting.

