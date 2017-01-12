FDLE arrests Port Charlotte man for child pornography

Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement today arrested Nicholas Berlen, 25, of 2474 Mockingbird Street, Port Charlotte, Florida on 20 counts of possession of child pornography. FDLE special agents, with assistance from the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, executed a search warrant at Berlen's home on January 12, 2017, and seized several computers.

